Educationists Hails Scholar Jahangir Jabbar

Fri 04th September 2020

Educationists have hailed a Multan based scholar Jahangir Jabbar after his research papers found way to international level research journals securing prominent display

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Educationists have hailed a Multan based scholar Jahangir Jabbar after his research papers found way to international level research journals securing prominent display.

Jabbar, who is serving as principal at a local college, is engaged in research on 'Cloud Computing, Machine Learning and internet of Things' from National College of business Administration and Economics in Multan.

Jabbar is doing research under the supervision of Professor Hassan Malik.

Educationists and literary figures have termed the research papers' publishing in HEC-approved international level journals, particularly in UAE and South Korea, as an achievement for Multan.

