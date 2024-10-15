(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Chairman Admission Committee Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal has said that the Honihaar undergraduate scholarship program launched by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif will prove to be a very supportive program for the youth of Punjab province in obtaining higher education.

He said this program aims to eliminate the financial difficulties in the education of deserving and meritorious students from across the province. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur being a major university in the region is promoting the Honihaar scholarship program extensively, he said and added that the Directorate of Financial Assistants is fully guiding the students in this regard.

Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal expressed these views during his visit to the information desk of the Honihaar scholarship program, established in Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus of Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Director of Financial Assistants Prof. Dr. Areeba Khan gave a briefing to the incoming students regarding the application process for Honihaar scholarship. The Directorate of Financial Assistants team briefed Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, how they are reaching out to all faculties to increase the number of applications from all deserving students. Chairman Admission Committee while appreciating this initiative of Chief Minister Punjab hoped that it will help all the deserving students of the region to fulfill their dream of higher education. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is conducting an extensive campaign for Chief Minister Punjab's Honihaar scholarship as it will positively impact the enrollment of students from South Punjab region and facilitate the deserving students in their academic pursuits, he added.