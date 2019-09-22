UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Educationists Meet On Wednesday To Discuss Early Childhood Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 12:10 PM

Educationists meet on Wednesday to discuss Early Childhood Development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Educationists from home and abroad will meet here on Wednesday to discuss ways and means to promote Early Childhood Development (ECD).

It will be 3rd international conference on ECD, being organized by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood, Rupani Foundation, Ministry of Planning, Development and the Karakoram International University.

During two-day deliberations at the inaugural and working sessions, they will deliberate upon new trends and opportunities for healthy growth of the new generation at its early age.

The theme the conference will be The promise of Early Child Development-Investing in the Early Years.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood is likely to preside the inaugural session, that will be addressed by some eminent educationists including Vice Chancellor AIOU Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

  An exhibition of workable ECD Models will also be arranged on the occasion.

It will focus on multi-sector approach to promote holistic ECD from birth to 8 years in the country.

The conference is expected bring together around 500 participants from home and abroad, including legislators and policymakers, responsible for health, nutrition, child protection, education and social welfare, ECD experts.

According to Dean Education, Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the participants will deliberate on draft policies and legislation to evolve an integrated, multi-sector approach.

The proposed event will provide a forum to ECCE stakeholders for sharing experiences, researches, developments and innovations in the field of early childhood care, development and education.

The conference will envisage for re-conceptualizing the concept of ECCE keeping in view the current practices, challenges and trends at national/global level.

It also aimed at appraising latest trends and address challenges in Early Childhood Careand Education.

Related Topics

Education Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University Event From

Recent Stories

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

6 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

6 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

6 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

21 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Portsâ€™ container volum ..

21 minutes ago

UAE-India task force on investments holds 7th meet ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.