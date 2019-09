Educationists meet on Wednesday to discuss Early Childhood Development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Educationists from home and abroad will meet here on Wednesday to discuss ways and means to promote Early Childhood Development (ECD).

It will be 3rdinternationalconferenceon ECD, being organized by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration withPakistanAllianceforEarlyChildhood, Rupani Foundation, Ministry of Planning, Development and theKarakoramInternationalUniversity.

During two-day deliberations at the inaugural and working sessions, they will deliberate upon new trends and opportunities for healthy growth of the new generation at itsearlyage.

The theme theconferencewill be The promise ofEarlyChild Development-Investing in theEarlyYears.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood is likely to preside the inaugural session, that will be addressed by some eminent educationists including Vice Chancellor AIOU Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

An exhibitionof workable ECD Models will also be arranged on the occasion.

It will focus on multi-sector approach to promote holistic ECD from birth to 8 years in the country.

Theconferenceis expected bring together around 500 participants from home and abroad, including legislators and policymakers, responsible for health, nutrition, child protection, education and social welfare, ECD experts.

According to Dean Education, Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the participants willdeliberate on draft policies and legislation to evolve an integrated, multi-sector approach.

The proposed event will provide a forum to ECCE stakeholders for sharing experiences, researches, developments and innovations in the field ofearlychildhoodcare, development and education.

Theconferencewill envisage for re-conceptualizing the concept of ECCE keeping in view the current practices, challenges and trends at national/global level.

It also aimed at appraising latest trends and address challenges inEarlyChildhoodCareand Education.