Educationists meet on Wednesday to discuss Early Childhood Development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Educationists from home and abroad will meet here on Wednesday to discuss ways and means to promote Early Childhood Development (ECD).

It will be 3rd international conference on ECD, being organized by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood, Rupani Foundation, Ministry of Planning, Development and the Karakoram International University.

During two-day deliberations at the inaugural and working sessions, they will deliberate upon new trends and opportunities for healthy growth of the new generation at its early age.

The theme the conference will be The promise of Early Child Development-Investing in the Early Years.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood is likely to preside the inaugural session, that will be addressed by some eminent educationists including Vice Chancellor AIOU Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

An exhibition of workable ECD Models will also be arranged on the occasion.

It will focus on multi-sector approach to promote holistic ECD from birth to 8 years in the country.

The conference is expected bring together around 500 participants from home and abroad, including legislators and policymakers, responsible for health, nutrition, child protection, education and social welfare, ECD experts.

According to Dean Education, Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the participants will deliberate on draft policies and legislation to evolve an integrated, multi-sector approach.

The proposed event will provide a forum to ECCE stakeholders for sharing experiences, researches, developments and innovations in the field of early childhood care, development and education.

The conference will envisage for re-conceptualizing the concept of ECCE keeping in view the current practices, challenges and trends at national/global level.

It also aimed at appraising latest trends and address challenges in Early Childhood Careand Education.