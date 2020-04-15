Educationists welcome TeleSchool Channel

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The educationists and parents here Wednesday welcomed launching of TeleSchool Channel by Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed it a significant step towards promotion of quality education besides saving time of the students in the wake of Coronavirus situation.

Professor Dr Muhamnad Naeem of the Economics Department, University of Swabi highly appreciated launching of the TeleSchool and declared it an important initiative aimed to help children for getting quality education, who are staying at home due to closure of schools because of Coronavirus situation.

Professor Naeem said the students would get meaningful education from the top education experts through teleschool channel, which would save their time besides helping poor students immensely.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan formally launched the country's first education channel in Islamabad.

TeleSchool Channel is a joint project of Pakistan Television and the Ministry of Education which would be available on satellite, terrestrial and cable.

The channel would beam programmes from 8:00am to 5:00pm everyday and deliver content for grades 1 to 12.

Professor Naeem said utilisation of mobile phones for education and learning would also be immensely helpful for education of children in these difficult times for which support of teachers, parents and family members of students would be important.

Pro Vice Chancellor of Islamia College Peshawar University Professor Dr Naushad Khan also welcomed the TeleSchool channel initiative and termed it leap step forward to promote education from class 1 to Class 12 which he said would help to save time of students.

He said it would immensely help poor students who could not afford private tutors for education.

Tribal elders Asghar Afridi, Waris Khattak and teacher Pir Muhammad have also lauded the key initiative that would save precious time of students and would spread ray's of education to remote and far flung areas of the country.