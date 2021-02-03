UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education's Future Lies In Technology: Shafqat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:43 PM

Education's future lies in technology: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said the education's future was in technology and the Ed-Tech had encouraged innovation in the learning process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said the education's future was in technology and the Ed-Tech had encouraged innovation in the learning process.

Presiding over a virtual meeting with Ed-Tech Industry owners, he said the Ed-Tech would be a core pillar of Pakistan's Education Policy - 2021.

The meeting was aimed to discuss Pakistan Education Policy - 2021 and use of technology for the purpose.

We should use the Ed-Tech to make learning holistic, enjoyable, integrated and to create an ecosystem in education which would make students well-learned and productive, the minister said.

He said the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training was going to launch a project of $200 million with the collaboration of World Bank for online content development and it would help to develop Pakistan Ed-Tech Industry too.

We were incorporating computer education from class six to eight in the national education policy, he said adding the ministry was focusing on online content development and services and the USF had been asked to enhance the internet connectivity and coverage across the country.

He said the ministry would also take an initiative to train the teachers to adopt these latest learning technologies and methodologies.

He further said a reassessment study would also be conducted by the ministry to gauge the distinction before and after the technological intervention in the education.

He said we would try to address the challenges of out of school children, equity, learning poverty through Ed Tech solutions. it was a time to bring classrooms in our homes, the minister added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Bank Technology Education Turkish Lira From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

31 minutes ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

1 hour ago

Kane expected to return for Spurs next week: Mouri ..

7 minutes ago

PML-Q Gilgit-Baltistan supports oppressed Kashmiri ..

7 minutes ago

One in 4 Americans Say 'Never' When Asked if They ..

7 minutes ago

Frontline healthcare staff being vaccinated agains ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.