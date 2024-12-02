Eduction minister visits blood camp

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat visited a blood camp organised by the Sundas Foundation at MAO College.

During his visit, he praised the collaborative efforts of the Sundas Foundation and the college administration for successfully organising the camp. Speaking to the media, the minister expressed his gratitude to the foundation and said, "Blood donations, especially for thalassemia patients, is a significant issue. I commend the teachers and students of MAO College for their outstanding support in arranging the camp and donating blood.

"

He mentioned ongoing initiatives to improve the education sector. "A new block comprising ten rooms, including co-working spaces, will be constructed at MAO College. Over the next 100 days, efforts will be made to address the issues faced by college directors," he said.

The minister also announced the installation of high-quality water filtration plants at MAO College to ensure the provision of clean drinking water. Additionally, he mentioned that a decision regarding winter vacation would be made later this week.