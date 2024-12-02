Open Menu

Eduction Minister Visits Blood Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Eduction minister visits blood camp

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat visited a blood camp organised by the Sundas Foundation at MAO College.

During his visit, he praised the collaborative efforts of the Sundas Foundation and the college administration for successfully organising the camp. Speaking to the media, the minister expressed his gratitude to the foundation and said, "Blood donations, especially for thalassemia patients, is a significant issue. I commend the teachers and students of MAO College for their outstanding support in arranging the camp and donating blood.

"

He mentioned ongoing initiatives to improve the education sector. "A new block comprising ten rooms, including co-working spaces, will be constructed at MAO College. Over the next 100 days, efforts will be made to address the issues faced by college directors," he said.

The minister also announced the installation of high-quality water filtration plants at MAO College to ensure the provision of clean drinking water. Additionally, he mentioned that a decision regarding winter vacation would be made later this week.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Water Visit Mao Media Blood

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

6 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan