Open Menu

Edversity Showcases Pakistan’s Innovation At Kazan Digital Week 2025 In Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Edversity showcases Pakistan’s innovation at Kazan Digital Week 2025 in Russia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s leading ed-tech startup Edversity is representing the country at Kazan Digital Week 2025, a premier international technology forum being held from September 17 to 19 at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center.

According to the event organizers, the forum has attracted more than 20,000 participants from over 70 countries, with 280 exhibitors and a special startup alley showcasing innovative projects.

Edversity, which has been recognized as Pakistan’s No.1 EdTech Startup and winner of the National Innovation Award, is presenting its expertise in Artificial Intelligence, Web3, and cybersecurity at its dedicated pavilion under the banner of Pakistan.

Founder and CEO Saad Siddiqui, who recently received the BRICS & SCO Social Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 Award in Russia, told APP that the participation marked a milestone in Edversity’s global expansion. He said the startup’s vision is to make technology education accessible and affordable for learners in emerging markets.

Through this platform, Edversity aims to explore partnerships with universities, technology parks and government programmes in Russia and the wider CIS region, reinforcing Pakistan’s growing profile in the global digital economy.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan a ..

The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..

45 minutes ago
 Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch ac ..

Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite con ..

AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..

2 hours ago
 EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough o ..

EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under ..

Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50

2 hours ago
 Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue

Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue

3 hours ago
 ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enha ..

ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enhance collaboration

3 hours ago
 IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA c ..

IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman

3 hours ago
 wBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Resul ..

WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for ..

UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan