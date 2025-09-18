Edversity showcases Pakistan’s innovation at Kazan Digital Week 2025 in Russia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s leading ed-tech startup Edversity is representing the country at Kazan Digital Week 2025, a premier international technology forum being held from September 17 to 19 at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center.

According to the event organizers, the forum has attracted more than 20,000 participants from over 70 countries, with 280 exhibitors and a special startup alley showcasing innovative projects.

Edversity, which has been recognized as Pakistan’s No.1 EdTech Startup and winner of the National Innovation Award, is presenting its expertise in Artificial Intelligence, Web3, and cybersecurity at its dedicated pavilion under the banner of Pakistan.

Founder and CEO Saad Siddiqui, who recently received the BRICS & SCO Social Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 Award in Russia, told APP that the participation marked a milestone in Edversity’s global expansion. He said the startup’s vision is to make technology education accessible and affordable for learners in emerging markets.

Through this platform, Edversity aims to explore partnerships with universities, technology parks and government programmes in Russia and the wider CIS region, reinforcing Pakistan’s growing profile in the global digital economy.

