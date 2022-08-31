UrduPoint.com

Edward College BoG Members Call On Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Edward College BoG members call on Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The members of board of Governors, Edward College Peshawar, Sarfaraz Peter and Dr Sara Safdar on Wednesday called on Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here at Governor's House.

At the meeting they discussed matters pertaining to quality education and other educational affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the governor.

The BOG members appreciated the steps taken by the provincial government for the promotion of quality education.

Governor Mushtaq Ghani assured the BoG members all out support on part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for encouraging quality education in the province.

