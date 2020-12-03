UrduPoint.com
Edward College Issues To Be Resolved After Considering Input Of Stakeholders: CM Aide

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:32 PM

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Higher Education. Kamran Bangash has said that issues of Edward College would be resolved after considering the suggestions and proposals of all stakeholders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Higher Education. Kamran Bangash has said that issues of Edward College would be resolved after considering the suggestions and proposals of all stakeholders.

In a statement issued here, CM aide rejected any discrimination to a community or a specific area and said that government is sincere in resolving issues of Edward College. He said that government would consider the input of stakeholders while taking any decision regarding the institution.

He said that keen interest of KP Governor and efforts of provincial government has not only restored reputation of Edwards College but also solved its administrative matters in an amicable way.

He said that college has been restored keeping in view sentiments of minority communities. He said that legal status of Edward College board of Governor (BoG) was challenged in court owing to certain administration related problems.

He said that keeping in view court decision, higher education department requested KP Governor to convene a meeting of BoG and invite Lahore Diocese to participate for considering the issues of college.

He said that although diocese excused attending the meeting yet the government is committed to restore reputation of college and resolve its problems.

