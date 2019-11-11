UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Edward College Peshawar Hands Over To Church: Senate Told

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:59 PM

Edward College Peshawar hands over to Church: Senate told

Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz on Monday informed the Upper House of Parliament said that the government did not take over Edward College Peshawar and it was under the control of the Church

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz on Monday informed the Upper House of Parliament said that the government did not take over Edward College Peshawar and it was under the control of the Church.

Responding to a point raised by Senator Anwar Lal Din, the leader of the House said it was decided that the Edward College would remain under the control of Church administration. He said he and his father also remained students of the Edward College.

Earlier, Anwar Lal Din alleged the government took control of century old Edward College from the Church.

Related Topics

Senate Peshawar Century Parliament Church From Government

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen: Committed to Improving Work Procedur ..

7 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

6 minutes ago

Sri Lanka tightens sports betting rules to fight c ..

6 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine, EU to Hold Technical Gas Consulta ..

6 minutes ago

Morocco Could Become Good Location for Strategic O ..

6 minutes ago

Scotland Seeks Another Independence Referendum in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.