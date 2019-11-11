Edward College Peshawar hands over to Church: Senate told

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz on Monday informed the Upper House of Parliament said that the government did not take over Edward College Peshawar and it was under the control of the Church.

Responding to a point raised by Senator Anwar Lal Din, the leader of the House said it was decided that the Edward College would remain under the control of Church administration. He said he and his father also remained students of the Edward College.

Earlier, Anwar Lal Din alleged the government took control of century old Edward College from the Church.