Edwardes college alumni concerned over poor state of administration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The senior alumni body of historic learning seat of the province , Edwardes College Alumni Network (ECAN) has passed a declaration in its virtual meeting of the Executive Body demanding the government of appointing permanent principal for the college.

Headed by the President, Syed Tehsin Shah, the executive body dismayed over poor state of academics and administration in their Alma mater. The members including Dr. Gulzar Jalal, Muhammad Bilal Sethi, Muhammad Sohail, Syed Haider Jan, Faisal Noushad, Sajid Iqbal, Ali Kazmi and others said that despite crystal clear directions of the august courts, appointment of a permanent principal was in pending due to which the institution has been failing to maintain its high standards of academics, like past years.

The current acting principal who retired from the same college almost two decades ago was too old to work. The body concerned itself over complaints and dissatisfaction of students over education during the last few years where they were not provided proper furnished classrooms and other teaching facilities.

ECAN members demanded of the government to look into issues faced by the students of Edwardes College and take stern steps to resolve them thereby improving the falling standards of education in the college.

Tehsin Shah added that during their time, the focus of college management would be students and their education but unfortunately, now the students and their education are paid no heed.

President ECAN especially requested Chairman BoGs Edwardes College and Governor K-P, Shah Farman and Advisor to province's Chief Minister on Higher Education who's also an Edwardian, Kamran Khan Bangash to convene meeting of the board and accord approval of advertisement and finally appointing the permanent principal at the earliest.