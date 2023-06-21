UrduPoint.com

Edwards College BoG Approves Budget For Year 2023-24

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Edwards College BoG approves budget for year 2023-24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The meeting of the board of Governors, Edwards College Peshawar was chaired by Provincial Caretaker Minister for Law and Higher Education Justice Retired Irshad Qaiser on Wednesday and approved a surplus budget of Rs 1.024 billion for the year 2023-24.

The meeting was informed about the financial and administrative affairs of the college.

It was said that the college would launch programs on emerging subjects like Environmental Sciences, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science etc.

The BoG was informed that Rs 1.4 billion have been kept in various banks for investment which would bring profit.

Caretaker Provincial Minister appreciated the budget of Edwards College Peshawar and termed it a balanced budget.

She said the educational institution has to be further improved for providing quality education to students which should be a top priority.

