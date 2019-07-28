EE directs for timely completion of projects

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::Executive Engineer B&R Ziaullah Sunday said that work on different developmental projects in Astore is in full swing.

He said that I had visited two days before the upper areas of Astore and checks the progress of work on different developmental schemes.

He said that I had visited the areas of Chelum, Ratto, Mir Malik and perishing valley.

He said that the working rate on projects is satisfactory and the contractors are busy in completing their respective schemes.

I had strictly instructed all the respective contractors to complete their work in time.

We will take strict actions against the contractors who will use expiry material and they will be black listed. The weather of Astore among Gilgit Baltistan is limited and we have to complete our schemes in this limited time that's why we always try to gear up the scheme works.