EE Urges People To Cooperate For Addressing Loadshedding Problem

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 01:39 PM

Executive Engineer Water and Power district Astore Mr Karim Wednesday asked people to cooperate government for addressing the problem of loadshadding

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Executive Engineer Water and Power district Astore Mr Karim Wednesday asked people to cooperate government for addressing the problem of loadshadding.

He said that the government taking measures but loadshading can be decreased with the cooperation of local people of the area as well.

He said that in summer the water level increased in channels and the production of electricity increased in power houses due to which we are able to provide full time electricity to the district however this problems can be resolved if the people tries to save electricity by avoiding illegal connections.

He said that the people should not use heavy electric equipments such as geysers, heaters and other heavy electric machines.

He appealed the people of Astore to cooperate with the government.

