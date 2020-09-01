EECP date extended till Sep 15

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar has announced extension in the deadline for receiving the payments under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Payments (EECP) till September 15 for convenience of the applicants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar has announced extension in the deadline for receiving the payments under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Payments (EECP) till September 15 for convenience of the applicants.

However, the relatives of the deceased and the beneficiaries facing bio-metric verification issues will be able to receive their due payments up to 15 days after this closing date (September 15), Dr. Nishtar shared through a video on Monday.

Earlier, the closing date for the payments was August 31 which has now been extended up to mid of September.

In her video message, Dr. Nishtar informed that Ehsaas has devised a mechanism for those applicants who are facing difficulty in bio-metric verification under which they will get payment message from the designated bank through 8171 with date and address of the bank branch.

Those persons whose parents or spouses are eligible but died can file an appeal through sending application with mentioning name and CNIC of the deceased and name of proposed deserving member of family and his or her CNIC number to the address: Dr.

Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, F Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad.

The people who registered through 8171 or Prime Minister Labour Portal can find their eligibility by entering their Computerized National Identity Card number at the web portal: https://ehsaas.nadra.gov.pk/ehsaasTracking/.

Once their eligibility is confirmed through the portal, Ehsaas Emergency Cash applicants can collect cash hand out of Rs. 12,000 from their nearest Ehsaas payment site. For the ease of recipients, the complete list and addresses of Ehsaas payments sites is available on Ehsaas website at this link:https://www.pass.gov.pk/Document/Downloads/Consolidated_list_of_Campsites_July15.pdfThe applicants can contact the toll free number 0800-26477 for more information.