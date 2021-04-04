UrduPoint.com
EF Provided Free Treatment/medicines To 7983 Patients Last Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

EF provided free treatment/medicines to 7983 patients last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Edhi Foundation (EF) Lahore provided medical treatments and medicines to 7983 patients from Edhi Free dispensary during the month of March.

According to EF spokesman, the foundation shifted 397 injured to different hospitals and 174 dead of different accidents to various areas free of cost.

The volunteers shifted 14,080 patients to hospitals from houses and 1893 dead bodies to houses from hospitals. As many as 224 persons admitted at Bilquees Edhi Home Gulberg and 84 of them were shifted to their homes by Edhi Ambulances.

The volunteers had buried 27 unclaimed people.

The Edhi Foundation provided free food to 11,247 people from Edhi Free lunger during the same period.

