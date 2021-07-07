UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EF Provides Free Medical Treatment To 7,983 People

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:41 PM

EF provides free medical treatment to 7,983 people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Edhi Foundation (EF) provided medical treatment and medicines to 7,983 people from Edhi Free dispensary during the last month.

According to an EF spokesman, the foundation shifted 397 injured people to different hospitals and 174 bodies to various places free of cost.

The EF volunteers shifted 5,686 patients to hospitals from houses and 1,783 bodies to housesfrom hospitals. They also buried 49 unidentified bodies.

The Edhi Foundation provided free food to 11,247 people during the same period.

Related Topics

Injured Same From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet Pope Francis on successful surge ..

15 minutes ago

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a bl ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber explores UAE food e-commerce dynamic ..

45 minutes ago

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

1 hour ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.