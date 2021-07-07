EF provides free medical treatment to 7,983 people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Edhi Foundation (EF) provided medical treatment and medicines to 7,983 people from Edhi Free dispensary during the last month.

According to an EF spokesman, the foundation shifted 397 injured people to different hospitals and 174 bodies to various places free of cost.

The EF volunteers shifted 5,686 patients to hospitals from houses and 1,783 bodies to housesfrom hospitals. They also buried 49 unidentified bodies.

The Edhi Foundation provided free food to 11,247 people during the same period.