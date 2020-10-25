ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has introduced effective anti coronavirus (COVID-19) Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all international passengers arriving in Pakistan from different countries.

The new SOPs would remain in place for inbound international flights till December 31, 2020, under which all passengers are required to register themselves by installing the Pass Track App, according to an official document.

"For those passengers who do not possess smartphones shall be required to enter their data on the website https://passtrack.nitb.gov.pk/login.

While, children under 12 years of age, disabled passengers and high level international delegations referred by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall be exempted from the app/ web data requirement." International passengers traveling from category 'B' countries are required a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test not older than 96-hour prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan. However, the passengers traveling from the category 'A' countries do not require getting themselves tested prior to commencement of travel.

"Countries are categorized into category A and B primarily based on epidemiological risk assessment reviewed fortnightly by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination.

"Inside the plane before disembarkation, "all passengers are mandated to download Pass Track App to insert their data prior to boarding. If passengers do not have a smartphone, they will need to fill the Health Declaration Forms (HDF) prior to boarding.

The airline shall ensure and guide the travelers to download the Pass Track App or to fill out the HDFs. This will be mandatory for entry inside Pakistan. The passengers traveling from category 'B' countries will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test prior to boarding." The CAA would ensure that all international airlines landing at any airport of Pakistan follow the guidelines provided by the government and non-compliance would result in strict punitive action. "Sanitizers will be placed by CAA at arrivals for the travelers." After disembarking at airports in Pakistan, all travelers would be in the queue with a distance of six feet for undergoing thermo-screening at airports.

The checking staff would evaluate the results of scanning and mark if any traveler detected with fever, who would be taken to the health counter. "Travelers with no fever shall go through the process after providing RT-PCR test results if coming from the 'B' category country. " Health counters are being managed by quarantine assistants and health workers, where Pass Track App or Health Declaration Forms are collected and analyzed for further necessary action.

The passengers with a positive test would be required to self-isolate as per the guidelines for isolation procedures. "Furthermore, the contacts of positive cases need to self-quarantine in accordance with the guidelines for self-quarantine. "/778