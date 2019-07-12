Effective audit must for ensuring transparency in institutions: Imran Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that it was mandatory to make effective arrangements for Audit to maintain transparency in government institutions and projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that it was mandatory to make effective arrangements for Audit to maintain transparency in government institutions and projects.

Talking to Auditor General of Pakistan Javed Jahangir who led a delegation, which called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that detection of wastage of public funds and other negativities can help control corruption, according to a statement.

He said that best utilization of funds was a must to strengthen the national economy and in this connection role of Auditor General was of utmost importance.

The Governor appreciated computerization of salaries and pensions payment system.

Auditor General informed the Governor that soon a seminar on audit and accountability would be organized in the metropolis.

Javed Jahangir said that a summary would be forwarded for the approval of Prime Minister for further empowering the position of Auditor General of Pakistan.

The other members of delegation included Accountant General Abdul Ghufran Memon and Deputy Auditor General South (Karachi) Sheikh Abdul Hafeez.