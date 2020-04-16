UrduPoint.com
Effective Awareness On Emergency Cash Scheme Vital To Enhance Outreach: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday called for effective awareness on government's Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme to enhance its outreach to the maximum number of people and its benefits.

In a meeting with his Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, the prime minister said the government was striving to provide maximum relief to the people particularly the vulnerable segment during the COVID-19 crisis, a PM Office press release said.

During the meeting, also attended by Senator Faisal Javed, Dr Sania Nishtar updated the prime minister on Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program and other initiatives for the public relief.

The prime minister expressed his pleasure that the Emergency Cash Program was functioning transparently and on merit without any political affiliation to provide relief to the poor people even in far flung areas across the country.

