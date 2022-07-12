Effective cleanliness operation across Punjab on Eid-ul-Adha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :The provincial government made an effective cleanliness arrangements in all parts of Punjab and set a new record of cleanliness by ensuring zero waste across the province.

Despite the rains and floods, thousands of officials from waste management companies, provincial and district administrations, working day and night on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, disposed of millions of tonnes of offal and waste, says a spokesman for the Punjab government.

Operation Clean Up, which began at 5 am, used thousands of tractor-trolleys, other machinery and trucks for cleaning and lifting of waste. During Eid days, comprehensive arrangements were made to remove the carcasses and dirt of the sacrificial animals.

Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department has activated the provincial as well as all District Control Rooms for effective monitoring of cleanliness arrangements on Eidul Adha. The control rooms are monitoring the ongoing 24-hour cleaning campaign across the province on Eid days so as to immediately address the grievances of the citizens.

The officers and personnel of the local bodies department also remained in the field. Complaints can be lodged on WhatsApp number 03314991728 if the remains of animals are left unpicked in any area of Lahore. Similarly, special WhatsApp numbers have also been issued for all the districts of Punjab province.

In addition to, the CDA in the Federal capital Islamabad, 3,700 Waste Management Authority personnel were on duty in the twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad. Special 'Eid Awareness Camps' were set up to train and assist the citizens while 'Waste Bags' were also distributed among the citizens. Sanitation operation also continued in 10 wards of Rawalpindi Cantonment board.

A special helpline was set up to help the citizens, while the citizens could also raise their grievances through WhatsApp and SMS.

In Lahore, the Lahore Waste Management Authority and other relevant agencies developed a joint strategy.

In Lahore, 110 places were allotted for timely disposal of waste while 1243 pick-ups, 155 trolleys and dumpers were used for lifting the garbage.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif had directed that no distinction should be made between special and general areas in the cleaning operation and the operation should be carried out on equal footing. Work was done in three shifts for the 24-hour clean-up operation. The target of 100 percent cleanliness was achieved on the first day of Eid due to complete cleansing of 100 percent area of the city on moon night. More than 2,000 tons of garbage was picked up in Lahore on a moonlit night. The Punjab Chief Minister had directed that more machinery, manpower and resources be used as compared to last year.

Garbage bags were also provided on time and in large quantities. Due to effective monitoring of Operation Clean Up, 44,529 tons of waste was picked up and destroyed during Eid days.

Effective arrangements were also made for registration of complaints to make the clean-up operation a success. A total of 5382 complaints were received on Helpline 1139 and the LWMC resolved all the complaints.

In Faisalabad, more than14,801 tons of waste and garbage were lifted with the help of 75 dumpers. Fifteen transfer stations were set up in the city where waste was disposed of on a daily basis. During three days of Eid, helpline 1139 received 4372 complaints from citizens out of which 4353 complaints were resolved immediately. In Multan, a new record was set by destroying 5733 tons of animal remains on Eid. According to the data released by the company, the Eid cleaning operation continued till last night. Heavy vehicles laden with debris made 404 laps. These vehicles include dumpers, arm rolls and heavy trucks. There are 15 field offices working in the city. A field force of 2741 personnel and 487 vehicles are participating in the Eid cleaning operation. It may be recalled that in the previous government, waste management company was turned into a political arena and on the day of Eid, people used to face rot, dirt and stench.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has commended the officers and all the staff who served in Operation Clean Up and appreciated their spirit.

In Punjab, it is forbidden to dump the remains of sacrificial animals outside the designated place. This will affect the health of the people. This closes the drain, which causes problems. Section 144 enforced in the province for the health of the people.

Gujranwala Waste Management Company removed 2878 tons of animals' waste and 2305 workers and 438 vehicles are taking part in the cleanliness operation on Eid. The Company also set up six temporary waste collection points and five awareness camps for the general public.

Sheikhupura Municipal Committee has mobilized its workers and staff in five tehsils to provide a clean environment on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. So far, 228 Municipal workers on duty removed a total of 295 tons of sacrificial animals' remains from their respective areas.

Nankana Sahib Municipal Committees and district administration shifted 1285 tons of animal waste to dumping points.

Dera Ghazi Khan Waste Management Company's 1051 workers picked up 1617 tons waste from the city on Eid. In Muzaffargarh district, 807 sanitary workers removed 238 tons of animal remains from various localities. 441 sanitary workers shifted 184 tons of animal waste from Rajanpur City to dumping site and in Layyah district, 117 tons of waste was removed by 269 workers.

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited various parts of the city to check cleanliness arrangement put in place by Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC). He visited the areas of One Unit Chowk, Staff Colony, Melay Wali Gali, Satellite Town, Wakeel Wali Chakki, Commercial Area and Kanjo Chowk.