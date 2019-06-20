UrduPoint.com
Effective Collaboration Between Government, Business Community Is Necessary To Overcome Economic Problems: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that there was a need for effective collaboration between the government and business community to overcome the present economic problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that there was a need for effective collaboration between the government and business community to overcome the present economic problems.

Talking to a business community delegation, which called on him at the PM Office, he said that promotion of business activities and manufacturing sector was top priority of the government.

Members of the delegation assured the prime minister that the business community would stand by the government in its economic reforms agenda and would fully cooperate to take forward the process of economic reforms.

Representatives of the business community presented various suggestions about the ongoing economic reforms policy of the government.

The meeting was attended by leading businessmen including Aqeel Karim Dhedhy, Mohsin Sanghai, Ahmed Chinoy, Daro Khan Achakzai, Zubair Tufail, Zubair Motiwala, Javed Balwani, Ali Habib and S M Munir.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Advisor to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, State Minister Hamad Azhar, Dr Isharat Hussain, Advisor on Trade Abdur Razak Daud, Chairman Federal board of Revenue Shabar Zaidi were also present in the meeting

