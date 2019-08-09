Effective coordination mandatory to curb smuggling: Ijaz Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday said effective coordination and technological upgrading was mandatory to curb smuggling.

Presiding over a meeting of committee on smuggling, the minister called for devising an anti-smuggling mechanism, said a press release.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi was also present in the meeting.

The committee considered that border control mechanism needed to be strengthened, and decided to strengthen Pakistan Customs with updated technology and efficient system to ensure proper scrutinization and control.

"Effective coordination between the Federal and provincial authorities will play a key role in successful execution of anti-smuggling policies," Ijaz Shah said.

The committee was informed that new areas had been identified where data sharing between law enforcement agencies would take place. It was told that anti-smuggling operations would also be conducted by incorporating modern equipment.

The committee members hoped that if the policies successfully executed, the menace of smuggling would be completely eliminated from the country. The effective mechanisms would strengthen the economy and revenue generation, and play a vital role in the country's growth, they added.

The committee would submit its recommendations to Prime Minister Imran Khan after Eid for further action.