Effective counselling helps saving of a trapped pangolin from being killed by youngsters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Effective counselling by a wildlife conservationist helped in saving of a trapped pangolin from being killed by a group of youngsters in Sherpao village at Tangi Tehsil of Charsadda district.

Few youngsters in Jandi area of Charsadda District found a pangolin being chased by some dogs in a grave yard.

They caught and tied the rare animal with ropes and brought it to home with the objective of killing it because of the misconception that it make holes in graves and eat the flesh of dead.

Another young villager who got awareness about importance of conserving wild species due to his interaction with Fahad Malik, an ardent lover for animals and a passionate conservationist, approached the pangolin trappers and requested them to release the animal in its habitat.

Over realizing reluctance of the trappers in releasing of animal, the rescuer called Fahad Malik for a conversation with youngsters for removing the misconception about animal.

Fahad Malik, whose awareness messages on social media has helped saving hundreds of wild species from being poached or killed from the platform of Mission Awareness Foundation (MAF), talked with Awais Khan son of Kahista Rehman and made passionate appeal for releasing of animal besides apprising him about the ecological importance of pangolin and its role in saving crops by consuming pests.

Fahad Malik also informed Awais Khan that the fear of consuming of human flesh by this animal is only misconception.

He also informed them that the animal is highly endangered specie due to its excessive hunting world wide and critically needs conservation for saving its population from going into extinct.

After a brief counselling Fahad succeeded in convincing the group of youngsters in releasing of the trapped animal back into its natural habitat.

It merits an insertion here that MAF, founded by Fahad Malik around four years earlier, has credit of rescuing hundreds of different species of rare wild animals, including pangolins, civet cats, leopard cats, leopards, bears, wolves, Punjab urial, Indus dolphins, crocodiles, python and other snakes, turtles, various kinds of lizards, birds and stray animals.

These rescue operations were carried out in collaboration with the Wildlife Departments, WWF & Rescue 1122.