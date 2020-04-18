UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Effective COVID-19 Combat System In Place To Mitigate Pandemic: Dr Faisal

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:55 PM

Prime Minister's Focal Person on coronavirus Dr Faisal Sultan Saturday said that all possible measures were being adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on already overburdened health system of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Focal Person on coronavirus Dr Faisal Sultan Saturday said that all possible measures were being adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on already overburdened health system of the country.

Dr Faisal Sultan, in a televised briefing on COVID-19, said still there were threats of spread of the disease and asked the citizens to continue following protective measures as per health officials' directions to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.

He said that strategies were made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way. He added input from concerned stakeholders was also considered to avoid any missing aspect.

Dr Faisal said the government has effective disease combat plan with future projection on the disease, adding, the plans were changed in accordance with the changing situations to get better results.

He advised the citizens to strictly follow the social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

He said the government was taking effective and prompt measures, and assured that joint efforts would be made against coronavirus. The government has provided disease diagnostic facilities in various cities.

Dr Faisal Sultan said the government has tried its level best to control the disease. The Federal government has prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs), which were being shared for their implementation at different levels.

Commenting on media reports about the 15 deaths in Karachi due to unknown reasons, he said that every such death should be investigated to know the actual cause. He added further study could be conducted in the light of medical reports on such deaths.

