Effective crisis management requires transparent communication, says Arshad Munir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Timely, transparent communication is crucial in mitigating crises, enabling strategists to quickly resolve emergencies," said Arshad Munir, Executive Director General of the Information Service Academy.

Speaking at a one-day training session on 'Communication Crisis' held on Tuesday by the Information Service academy in collaboration with MarCom (a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK), he said that this training would generally benefit their professional development and enhance the capacity of M/o I&B's officers to handle crisis situations effectively, ensuring that accurate information is disseminated to the public in a timely and efficient manner.

The seminar referred to the technologies, systems, and protocols that enable an organization to communicate effectively during a major threat to its reputation.

The objective of the seminar was to equip our officers with the skills and knowledge required to manage communication effectively during crises.

Muhammad Shahzad, Director General of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, emphasized the importance of Public Relations Officers (PROs) using strategic empathy and compassion in communication to humanize the organization and ensure accurate news.

He cautioned against relying on guesswork or assumptions during crises, stressing the need for accurate information verification.

Crisis communication specialists must make swift decisions. He emphasized the importance of responding promptly and effectively in unstable situations while ensuring information confidentiality.

Serious measures should be implemented against employees who share information and data with external parties, as such actions are deemed highly unprofessional, unethical, and detrimental to the organization's reputation.

He further emphasized that the Public Relations Officer (PRO) should recognize the crisis's impact on affected individuals and tailor communications accordingly.

Sardar Zaheer, MarCom (a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing), highlighted the significance of crisis communication policies, emphasizing the necessity for structured frameworks to navigate crises effectively and deliver accurate, timely information to the media.

Sajid Gondal, Director of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, stressed the importance of promoting effective workplace communication during emergency situations. He emphasized that employees should have convenient access to their superiors' offices to discuss critical issues and collaborate on finding mutually acceptable solutions. Additionally, information should seamlessly flow across all departments in the desired format.

ffr/tmg/