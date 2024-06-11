Effective Crisis Management Requires Transparent Communication, Says Arshad Munir
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Timely, transparent communication is crucial in mitigating crises, enabling strategists to quickly resolve emergencies," said Arshad Munir, Executive Director General of the Information Service Academy.
Speaking at a one-day training session on 'Communication Crisis' held on Tuesday by the Information Service academy in collaboration with MarCom (a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK), he said that this training would generally benefit their professional development and enhance the capacity of M/o I&B's officers to handle crisis situations effectively, ensuring that accurate information is disseminated to the public in a timely and efficient manner.
The seminar referred to the technologies, systems, and protocols that enable an organization to communicate effectively during a major threat to its reputation.
The objective of the seminar was to equip our officers with the skills and knowledge required to manage communication effectively during crises.
Muhammad Shahzad, Director General of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, emphasized the importance of Public Relations Officers (PROs) using strategic empathy and compassion in communication to humanize the organization and ensure accurate news.
He cautioned against relying on guesswork or assumptions during crises, stressing the need for accurate information verification.
Crisis communication specialists must make swift decisions. He emphasized the importance of responding promptly and effectively in unstable situations while ensuring information confidentiality.
Serious measures should be implemented against employees who share information and data with external parties, as such actions are deemed highly unprofessional, unethical, and detrimental to the organization's reputation.
He further emphasized that the Public Relations Officer (PRO) should recognize the crisis's impact on affected individuals and tailor communications accordingly.
Sardar Zaheer, MarCom (a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing), highlighted the significance of crisis communication policies, emphasizing the necessity for structured frameworks to navigate crises effectively and deliver accurate, timely information to the media.
Sajid Gondal, Director of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, stressed the importance of promoting effective workplace communication during emergency situations. He emphasized that employees should have convenient access to their superiors' offices to discuss critical issues and collaborate on finding mutually acceptable solutions. Additionally, information should seamlessly flow across all departments in the desired format.
ffr/tmg/
Recent Stories
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR12 minutes ago
-
Advisor condoles over demise of Bakhtzada's mother, Mirwali and Taskin Zafar12 minutes ago
-
DG RDA briefs officers of 37th PSMG course12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities not to allow anyone to set up illegal cattle markets13 minutes ago
-
Technical, educational institution’s collaboration to enhance skill development workforce13 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Karachi13 minutes ago
-
3 injured in fire23 minutes ago
-
87 copy cases reported in HSC Part-I exam32 minutes ago
-
IIUI President inaugurates STBS33 minutes ago
-
Three die in separate incidents in DI Khan33 minutes ago
-
Governor regrets prolong delay in Arbab Niaz Stadium reconstruction42 minutes ago
-
Badges pinned to newly promoted 14 cops42 minutes ago