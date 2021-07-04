UrduPoint.com
Effective Digital Systems Required To Secure City Environment: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 09:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Sunday said effective digital systems were required to maintain a secure city environment for the community, Karachi Safe City project was part of a security initiative to increase safety by controlling crime and monitoring traffic.

Addressing the concluding session of Safe City Conference at a local hotel, he said the project comprised a range of highly integrated Safe City systems, focused around a large-scale CCTV installation that would transform police operations and provide a new working structure in the city, said a news release.

"Overall objectives of the project is to achieve more effective public safety, incident tracking and response, reduce traffic violations and improve behaviours; and overall better transparency and automation in police operations", Imran Ismail added.

The governor said the project should have been started much earlier as Karachi was one of largest city of the country and contributed more than 70% of revenue in the government exchequer.

The conference was told that the project comprised a range of highly integrated Safe City systems, focused around a large-scale CCTV installation that would transform police operations and provide a new working structure in the city. It was also informed that as many as 10,000 CCTV cameras would be installed in the city in three phases under the project.

More Stories From Pakistan

