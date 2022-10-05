Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

(@Abdulla99267510)

General Qamar Javed says this during an informal talk at the luncheon arranged by Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2022) Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa says effective diplomacy is only possible through strong economy.

The Army Chief said reviving the country's ailing economy should be the first priority of all segments of society as without a strong economy it's hard to achieve set targets.

