Effective efforts on to provide clean drinking water to citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The district administration Tank is taking effective measures to provide best services to citizens under the provincial government’s Awami agenda initiative.

As part of efforts, a solarized tube-well was inaugurated in Gulshan colony and Faizullah colony to provide uninterrupted clean drinking water to residents.

According to district administration Additional Deputy Commissioner Allah Noor, local political and social figures, and residents of the area were present on the occasion.

It says the tube-well has now been switched to solar energy, which will improve the water supply system in the area while also ensuring energy savings.

Besides construction of a boundary wall for the facility, a 3,500-foot pipeline had been laid to ensure availability of potable water to the maximum number of the residents.

The locals have lauded the initiative, saying the provincial government had taken an important step for public welfare.