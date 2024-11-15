Effective Efforts Underway To Prevent Malaria In Union Council Hathala
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The district health department has launched a campaign to identify mosquito species in Union Council Hathala to prevent malaria in the area.
As part of this initiative which has been started following the instructions of District Health Officer Dr. Syed Muhammad Mehsud, pyrethrum spray is being conducted and mosquito samples are being collected to develop an effective strategy for malaria prevention.
According to health authorities, the campaign is specifically aimed at benefiting residents of areas affected by malaria.
Lady Health Workers (LHWs) play a key role in collecting mosquito samples, which will be sent to entomologists for accurate identification of mosquito species.
Dr. Syed Muhammad Mehsud says, such efforts are crucial for improving health conditions in the area and preventing malaria.
Residents have lauded the initiative, hoping the campaign will lead to the prevention of diseases.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani attends Chehlum of Jamshaid Shah2 minutes ago
-
SSP for improving night patrolling & snap checking2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs early disposal of forest related court cases2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal hails party’s resounding success in recent local govt polls in Sindh12 minutes ago
-
Canopy Trees: A vital resource in combating smog, air pollution12 minutes ago
-
Met Office forecast dry weather in Sukkur division22 minutes ago
-
Work going on project of revamping 22 health centers-DC32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 drug pushers32 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1500 litres of adulterated milk32 minutes ago
-
Bilawal terms by-election victory as great responsibility32 minutes ago
-
Day log regional cultural exhibition held42 minutes ago
-
Walk held to mark World Diabetes Day42 minutes ago