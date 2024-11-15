Effective efforts underway to prevent malaria in union council Hathala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The district health department has launched a campaign to identify mosquito species in Union Council Hathala to prevent malaria in the area.

As part of this initiative which has been started following the instructions of District Health Officer Dr. Syed Muhammad Mehsud, pyrethrum spray is being conducted and mosquito samples are being collected to develop an effective strategy for malaria prevention.

According to health authorities, the campaign is specifically aimed at benefiting residents of areas affected by malaria.

Lady Health Workers (LHWs) play a key role in collecting mosquito samples, which will be sent to entomologists for accurate identification of mosquito species.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Mehsud says, such efforts are crucial for improving health conditions in the area and preventing malaria.

Residents have lauded the initiative, hoping the campaign will lead to the prevention of diseases.