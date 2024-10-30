Effective, environment friendly strategies urged for pest control

The two-day International Smart Plant Protection conference commenced at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) wherein researchers from Pakistan and various countries submitted conference papers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The two-day International Smart Plant Protection conference commenced at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) wherein researchers from Pakistan and various countries submitted conference papers.

Hundreds of participants from different universities, research institutes and industries across Pakistan attended the conference.

The chief guest, Professor Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Vice Chancellor of PMAS Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, emphasized the urgent need for effective and environment friendly strategies to control crop pests. He noted that by utilizing modern research, plants can be protected more safely and effectively, with the use of biological control being essential in this regard.

MNSUA VC Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana stated that innovation in agriculture is achievable through smart plant protection. He highlighted the necessity of using modern scientific principles and technology for crop protection, explaining that advanced methods not only increase agricultural production but also help conserve resources for farmers.

He mentioned that the university will continue organizing such conferences to further enhance research and educational standards of the region. He added that agricultural advancement is possible through the collaborative efforts of research institutes, universities, industry, and extension services.

Director, Institute of Plant Protection, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, shared that the Institute of Plant Protection has been organizing this international conference for the past four years. The Primary aim of the conference is to promote advanced research related to plant protection.

The Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Prof. Dr. Shafqat Saeed, noted that climate change is altering insect behavior and life cycle. For instance, the pink bollworm now persists throughout the year, which necessitates further research on its biology and management. He added that the fundamental solution to these issues is adopting eco-friendly technology, for example, use of long term pheromones.

Rise AG CEO Ghulam Fareed expressed that the industry stands side by side with the university on every platform. He said that organizing this conference will help convey the latest research to the industry.

The conference will continue for another day. On this occasion, Prof. Sama Basheer, Dr. Tariq Mushtaq, Madam Tahmina, Dr. Abdul Rehman, Dr. Waqar Alam, faculty from the Institute of Plant Protection, and a large number of students were present on the occasion.