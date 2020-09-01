UrduPoint.com
Effective Genetic Research Work Prerequisite To Enhance Milk Production: Experts

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:34 PM

Effective genetic research work is prerequisite to enhance milk and meat production in order to feed ever-increasing population and increase the income of farming community

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Effective genetic research work is prerequisite to enhance milk and meat production in order to feed ever-increasing population and increase the income of farming community.

This was the gist of the seminar jointly organized by Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Presiding over the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf said the livestock sector was contributing 60 percent to the agriculture sector. He said that it was unfortunate that per animal production in Pakistan was very low as compared to the developed world. "We have to conduct research and development work on our indigenous as well as exotic breeds", he added.

He directed the UAF livestock and poultry experts to develop model farms as the country was having the best indigenous livestock including Sahiwal buffaloes.

He stressed the need for learning from the progressive farmers which would help boost up agriculture productivity. He said that it was a matter of grave concern that the country was importing dry milk worth millions of rupees. The import bill of the country was greater than export bill which was aggravating the economic woes, he added.

University of Agriculture DI Khan VC Prof Dr Masroor E Babar said the latest techniques in the livestock sector must be adopted to increase milk and meat production in the country.

He said the knowledge economy was essential to catch up with the development process. He said the livestock was contributing to the gross domestic product at a higher rate as compared to other constituents of agriculture in Pakistan.

Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dr Muhammad Aslam said that it was the need of the hour to pace up the efforts to overcome the low productivity issue. He added that such moots provide a platform to the scientists and farming community to sit together to cope with the challenges in the sector.

Hamid Dairy Farms CEO Hamid Khalil said that the farming community must focus on animals' comfort and health. He added that they were getting 25 liters of milk from the exotic animals at his farm. He said that scientists should come up with viable research work to increase the productivity from indigenous breeds.

Chinese expert Dr Yachun Wang said that China was rich in genetic resources.

She said that Arterial Insemination technology was well adapted in China both for the beef and dairy industry.

Dean Veterinary Sciences Dr Zafar Iqbal, Dean Agriculture Dr Muhammad Aslam Khan, Director Research Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Progressive farmers Sardar Aftab, Bashrat Jashpal, Dr Khalid Shouq, Dr Saif Ur Rehman, and other notables alsospoke on the occasion.

They also visited the livestock exhibition at the expo centre.

