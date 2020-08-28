Effective govt steps against COVID-19 yielding desirable results: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that effective steps taken by the government to deal with coronavirus in Punjab were yielding desirable results as the cases were declining day by day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that effective steps taken by the government to deal with coronavirus in Punjab were yielding desirable results as the cases were declining day by day.

He said that observance of corona SOPs were being ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram as wearing mask was in favour of people. Coronavirus had not ended yet, therefore, people should carry on with preventive measures, he added.

Anti-corona policies of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been encouraged at every level, he said.

The chief minister said that out of 9,939 tests conducted in last 24 hours in the province, 96 people were positive from coronavirus whereas two deaths were reported which took the death toll to 2,195.

He said 92,421 patients had so far been recovered from the coronavirus in Punjab andnumber of active cases were standing at 2020 out of which, number of patients in criticalcondition was 14.