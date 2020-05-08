UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Effective Health System In Place To Fight COVID-19: Dr Zafar Mirza

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:47 PM

Effective health system in place to fight COVID-19: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday said that all possible measures are being adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on already overburdened health system of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday said that all possible measures are being adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on already overburdened health system of the country.

Dr Mirza, in a briefing on COVID-19, said still there were threats of spread of the disease and asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per health officials' directions to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.

He said that strategies are made to control coronavirus keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way. He added input from concerned stakeholders was also considered to avoid any missing aspect.

He said that the government has effective disease combat plan with future projection on the disease.

He added plans would be changed in accordance with the changing situations to get better results.

He advised the citizens to strictly follow the social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

He said the government was taking effective and prompt measures, and assured that joint efforts would be made against coronavirus. The government has provided disease diagnostic facilities in various cities.

Dr Mirza said the government has tried its level best to control the disease. The Federal Government has prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs), which are being shared for implementation at different levels.

Related Topics

Prime Minister All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, fiv ..

1 hour ago

Trump plays down unprecedented new unemployment as ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses surge in infections with more t ..

2 hours ago

African Americans Particularly Hard Hit by Record ..

4 minutes ago

US Delivers Specialized Vehicles to Moroccan Speci ..

4 minutes ago

One new COVID-19 positive case reported in AJK

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.