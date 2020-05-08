Effective health system in place to fight COVID-19: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday said that all possible measures are being adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on already overburdened health system of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday said that all possible measures are being adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on already overburdened health system of the country.

Dr Mirza, in a briefing on COVID-19, said still there were threats of spread of the disease and asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per health officials' directions to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.

He said that strategies are made to control coronavirus keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way. He added input from concerned stakeholders was also considered to avoid any missing aspect.

He said that the government has effective disease combat plan with future projection on the disease.

He added plans would be changed in accordance with the changing situations to get better results.

He advised the citizens to strictly follow the social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

He said the government was taking effective and prompt measures, and assured that joint efforts would be made against coronavirus. The government has provided disease diagnostic facilities in various cities.

Dr Mirza said the government has tried its level best to control the disease. The Federal Government has prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs), which are being shared for implementation at different levels.