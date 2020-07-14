UrduPoint.com
Effective Implementation Improves The Strength Of Institutions: CM Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said that in the past, resources were wasted due to poor planning and implementation in the development sector, individual decisions have a negative impact on institutions and systems, rules, and regulations in each department.

Effective implementation is the guarantee of the strength of institutions and systems, he expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the construction design of health and education sector buildings included in the current fiscal year's public sector development program (PSDP).

The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Secondary Education Secretary Ghulam Ali Baloch, Health Secretary Dostain Jamaldini, Communications and Works (C&W) Secretary Noor-ul Amin Mengal, Information Secretary Shah Irfan Gharshin and Special Secretary Finance Lal Jan Jaffer.

The Chief Minister said that the buildings of all sectors especially education and health institutions should be constructed in such a manner that they are equipped with long-lasting utility and all facilities, unnecessary expenditure on construction of cadet colleges, residential colleges, and hospitals on vast lands while their use is limited.

The buildings should be built on as much area as is required and their utility should also be high, he said, directing the design of new buildings to be constructed in different parts of the province to suit the climatic conditions of the area and also ordered for using of pre-fab technology in construction.

The Chief Minister also instructed to make the design of the district GOR projects included in the PSDP in line with modern housing facilities and to provide better housing facilities.

CM said that effective role of civil administration is essential to ensure implementation of laws and regulations in the divisions and districts by providing better environment and added legislation will be enacted to address the shortcomings in the rules and regulations for which the concerned agencies should prepare their recommendations and submit them to the government.

