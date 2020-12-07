UrduPoint.com
Effective Implementation Of SOPs Vital To Overcome Second Wave Of COVID-19 : Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 10:05 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar stressed on prudent compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in order to overcome second wave of COVID-19 pandemic effectively

He said the number of coronavirus patients was increasing and the government stood fully committed to save people's lives. He was chairing the apex committee meeting at his office here Monday which was attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan, GOC 10-Division Maj. Gen. Muhammad Aneeq-ur-Rehman Malik, DG Rangers Punjab Maj. Gen. Muhammad Amir Majeed and high ranking military officials as well as Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, IG police, and medical experts.

Chief Minister said that necessary restrictions were enforced while keeping in view the economic problems of the working class.

It was decided that business activities would not be stopped but public movement in the areas, where smart and micro lockdown was imposed, would be restricted.

Chief Minister said the government was focussed on providing best facilities for treatment of corona patients in hospitals, and added that High Dependency Units (HDUs) were reactivated in teaching hospitals along with reopening of field hospital in Expo Centre,Lahore.

Chief Minister said the health department was given required funds and added that the decisions of the apex committee would be implemented in letter and spirit.

In the meeting Corps Commander Majid Ehsan expressed commitment to continue cooperation with Punjab government for dealing with the COVID-19 related challenges. He said the collective efforts would be further improved for the protection of public lives.

He said overcoming second corona phase was a national challenge and armed forces were standing with the civil administration for protection of human lives.

It is pertinent to mention here that the meeting expressed concern over mild compliance by public for coronavirus SoPs and agreed to make concerted efforts for effective implementation of the safety measures.

The meeting decided to take strict action in case of violations of SoPs.

Military as well as civil administration would continue their efforts for saving lives of people from the deadly virus, whereas resources would be fully utilized for the treatment of corona patients.

The meeting also discussed the suggestion to impose fines over SoPs' violations at public places,and decided to enforce new timings of markets and bazaars.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman Younis apprised the meeting that current situation of COVID-19 matched the level of June 2020, adding the Punjab government had already provided 207 new ventilators, besides improving necessary facilities in the hospitals.

