Effective Integration Of Arms, Services Imperative For Befitting Response To Adversary During War: COAS

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:20 PM

Effective integration of arms, services imperative for befitting response to adversary during war: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said effective integration of various arms and services during training was imperative for befitting response to adversary during war.

He visited Pano Aqil and witnessed training of formation at Field Firing Ranges, Salehpat, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing on operational preparedness of the desert formation training in field.

The participating troops demonstrated integrated battle drills by various components as part of defensive battle in desert including fire and manoeuvre.

Interacting with troops, the COAS appreciated their combat readiness, training standards and high morale while training under such tough conditions.

He also planted a tree as part of Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan campaign.

He commended formation for this undertaking in unfavourable desert conditions aimed at preservation of environment and strengthening defence of the area.

Later, the COAS visited family of Sepoy Hizb Ullah Jatoi Shaheed, in village Dattar Dino; Pano Aqil, who embraced Shahadat on September 5, 2021 due to improvised explosive device attack on Frontier Constabulary troops deployed at Quetta.

The COAS inquired about well-being of the family and directed all concerned to ensure welfare of the families of Shuhada; who had sacrificed their lives for defence of motherland.

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.