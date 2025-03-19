Effective IT utilization crucial for enhanced efficiency: MD NPF Rizvi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Managing Director National Police Foundation (NPF) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday emphasized the importance of modern IT solutions for improved efficiency and directed the establishment of a central monitoring system for all projects.

An official told APP that MD Rizvi presided over an important meeting at NPF, which was attended by the Director IT and his team.

During the meeting, the Director IT briefed participants on various IT initiatives under the foundation’s management.

He said the MD NPF issued directives to enhance performance further and assigned key tasks related to IT advancements.

He said Rizvi underscored the crucial role of IT in present and future operations, stressing the need to utilize modern techniques and available resources effectively.

“We must acquire professional expertise in this field to ensure the effective use of IT in the future,” Rizvi said.

