Effective Legislation A Must To Curb Price-hike, Hoarding: JAP Chief

Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :There is dire need for effective legislation to curb price-hike and hoarding of essential items in the current scenario.

These views were expressed by Muhammad Azhar Siddique, chairman Judicial Activism Panel (JAP), a public interest litigation firm, while talking to APP here on Sunday.

He said that after passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment in 2010, certain departments and authorities had been devolved to provinces, and now the function of price control falls under the domain of provincial governments.

He said that Price Control and the Prevention of Profiteering & Hoarding Act 1977, anti-hoarding ordinance and other laws were available to ensure that no artificial shortage could cause inflation and price-hike.

He said that the provincial price control laws were not producing desired results and could not ensure protection of consumers rights.

These laws also could not play an effective role during the COVID-19 pandemic, which created a sense of unpredictability and negatively impacted consumers.

He said that these laws lacked stern action against profiteering and hoarding, which encouraged the perpetrators.

He said that at present, a maximum punishment of three years could be awarded to the persons involved in hoarding and price-hike, under the laws.

He stressed the need for tightening noose around hoarders who were involved in hiding stocks of essential items to sell them on higher prices.

He said all provincial laws needed to be upgraded and consolidated, keeping in view the current conditions. It is better to introduce a new comprehensive law with suggested stern punishments against the culprits, he added.

He said that such a comprehensive legislation would also be helpful in controlling the menace during emergency-like situations in future, like COVID-19.

Azhar further said that lack of coordination among implementing agencies was another cause of weak control on price-hike. He suggested that a new single authority with clear responsibilities should be established for addressing the issue.

He also suggested that a uniform formula for fixing a range of prices should be adopted. That would discourage traders to go for hoarding essential items and supplying them to the places where higher prices were available.

