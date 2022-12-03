Effective legislation being made for welfare of special people: Dr. Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Science and Information Technology Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Saturday said that effective legislation was being made for the welfare of special people in Balochistan.

"Quota in government jobs for special persons is being strictly enforced while steps are being taken to provide training opportunities to special persons in IT sector," she maintained.

She expressed these views in one of her messages on the occasion of the International Day of Special Persons saying that special IT business courses would be introduced for special persons for which DG IT has been issued instructions.

After training in the IT sector, special people will be able to move towards financial self-sufficiency through online businesses including Amazon, she pointed.

She said that Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo would take up the matter before the cabinet to increase the quota for the jobs of special persons.

She said that it was necessary to provide them with opportunities in different fields in order to utilize the abilities of special people.