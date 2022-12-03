UrduPoint.com

Effective Legislation Being Made For Welfare Of Special People: Dr. Rubaba

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Effective legislation being made for welfare of special people: Dr. Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Science and Information Technology Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Saturday said that effective legislation was being made for the welfare of special people in Balochistan.

"Quota in government jobs for special persons is being strictly enforced while steps are being taken to provide training opportunities to special persons in IT sector," she maintained.

She expressed these views in one of her messages on the occasion of the International Day of Special Persons saying that special IT business courses would be introduced for special persons for which DG IT has been issued instructions.

After training in the IT sector, special people will be able to move towards financial self-sufficiency through online businesses including Amazon, she pointed.

She said that Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo would take up the matter before the cabinet to increase the quota for the jobs of special persons.

She said that it was necessary to provide them with opportunities in different fields in order to utilize the abilities of special people.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Technology Business Government Cabinet Jobs

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

1 hour ago
 “No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers re ..

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

1 hour ago
 Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

3 hours ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

3 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

6 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.