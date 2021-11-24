UrduPoint.com

Effective Legislation Being Made To Protect Women Rights: Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 08:47 PM

Effective legislation being made to protect women rights: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that effective legislation has been made to protect women rights and to overcome violence against them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that effective legislation has been made to protect women rights and to overcome violence against them.

In his message, he said violence against women is a crime against humanity as it is a legal offence as well as a social menace.

The CM observed that this social evil could be eradicated from society by empowering women and ensuring equal status.

No other society could present an example of women empowerment as set by islam 1400 years ago, he said.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that a state-of-the-art centre had been established in Multan to protect women rights and to redress their grievances. Different facilities are provided under one roof in the centre, he added. The scope of such centres would be expanded throughout the province as the government is taking effective steps to end violence against women.

