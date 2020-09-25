UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Effective Legislation Enacted For Child Protection: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Effective legislation enacted for child protection: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the Parliament had enacted effective legislation to protect the rights of children and various measures had been taken in that regard at the provincial levels as well.

During a meeting with a delegation of women members of Punjab Assembly, the minister underlined the need to ensure the implementation of laws relating to child protection. The existing laws should be reviewed to remove the gaps, besides improving the legislation.

Shibli Faraz said the series of discussions and meetings should continue to benefit from each other's perspectives on the laws applicable at the Federal and provincial levels.

"Children are our future and all necessary steps are being taken to protect them," he remarked.

The delegation called for institutional cooperation and stricter legislation for the protection of child rights.

Chairperson, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Punjab, Sara Ahmed informed the minister about the steps being taken for the protection of children.

Related Topics

Punjab Parliament Women All From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Sports message of love between people, communities ..

28 seconds ago

Lawyer Representing Venezuelan Gov't in Gold Battl ..

3 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

45 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo continues achievement in Elephant Safar ..

45 minutes ago

Commissioner for providing Autism treatment facili ..

3 minutes ago

Bahrain's King Believes Peace With Israel Guarante ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.