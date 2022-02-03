Effective legislation enacted to provide speedy justice: Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday said that effective legislation has been enacted by the Parliament to provide speedy justice to the people

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday said that effective legislation has been enacted by the Parliament to provide speedy justice to the people.

"By taking steps to provide timely resolution of disputes and complaints the backward classes can be brought into the mainstream of development," he said, during a meeting with Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi who called on him.

The Chairman congratulated Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on his appointment as Federal Ombudsman and expressed hope that with his experience and ingenuity, he will play a vital role in providing speedy justice to the people of Pakistan.

Provision of affordable and speedy justice can play a key role in the development and prosperity of any country, he added.

The Chairman Senate said that timely solution to the problems of the common man is the top priority of any government and the people should approach Federal Ombudsman for swift resolution of their complaints.

The role of the Federal Ombudsman has been exemplary in providing speedy justice to the common people.

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi while briefing Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in detail about the steps taken for immediate solution of problems faced by the public in the country said that every complaint in Federal Ombudsman is decided in 60 days. About 92% of the decisions of the Federal Ombudsman have been implemented. Integrated service centers have also been set up at all international airports in Pakistan.

In the year 2021, the Federal Ombudsman addressed 54,000 complaints of overseas Pakistanis. A special cell for children has been set up in the Federal Ombudsman to protect the rights of children.

He also assured the people that he will make every effort to ensure the delivery of affordable and speedy justice in a more effective way. During the meeting, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi offered condolences to Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on the sad demise of his younger brother.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Syed Shibli Faraz was also present during the meeting\932