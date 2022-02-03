Effective legislation must to empower womenfolk in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Balochistan Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi Thursday said that efforts are afoot to ensure that womenfolk is being empowered through effective legislation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Balochistan Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi Thursday said that efforts are afoot to ensure that womenfolk is being empowered through effective legislation.

She said this while talking to a delegation of non governmental organization "Shirkatgah" at Provincial Law Department, Civil Secretariat here. Seema Batool, Program officer of the organization led the delegation.

"Drastic measures are put in place to amend the outdated laws changing them in accordance with the need of the hour," she said adding that such amendments would help remove the flaws and strengthen the system.

She noted that in line with the Federal government, the provincial government of Balochsitan is also striving hard to get it approved "Provincial Right to Information Act" from the legislative assembly at the earliest. Once approved, the said Act would fortify the foundations of good governance.

She further said that coordination is being made to further the pending legislative drafts prepared in the best interest of the public.