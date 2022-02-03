UrduPoint.com

Effective Legislation Must To Empower Womenfolk In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Effective legislation must to empower womenfolk in Balochistan

Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Balochistan Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi Thursday said that efforts are afoot to ensure that womenfolk is being empowered through effective legislation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Balochistan Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi Thursday said that efforts are afoot to ensure that womenfolk is being empowered through effective legislation.

She said this while talking to a delegation of non governmental organization "Shirkatgah" at Provincial Law Department, Civil Secretariat here. Seema Batool, Program officer of the organization led the delegation.

"Drastic measures are put in place to amend the outdated laws changing them in accordance with the need of the hour," she said adding that such amendments would help remove the flaws and strengthen the system.

She noted that in line with the Federal government, the provincial government of Balochsitan is also striving hard to get it approved "Provincial Right to Information Act" from the legislative assembly at the earliest. Once approved, the said Act would fortify the foundations of good governance.

She further said that coordination is being made to further the pending legislative drafts prepared in the best interest of the public.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan From Government Best

Recent Stories

EU watchdog soon to rule on boosters for teens age ..

EU watchdog soon to rule on boosters for teens aged 16, 17

45 seconds ago
 Clearance operation in Panjgur continues: Lango

Clearance operation in Panjgur continues: Lango

47 seconds ago
 Armed forces fully capable to wipe out terrorism: ..

Armed forces fully capable to wipe out terrorism: Farrukh

48 seconds ago
 Polo Cup: Two matches on Friday

Polo Cup: Two matches on Friday

50 seconds ago
 Belgian Prosecutors Investigating Cyberattack on P ..

Belgian Prosecutors Investigating Cyberattack on Port Facilities - Reports

1 hour ago
 US Border Authorities Say Will Help Provide Securi ..

US Border Authorities Say Will Help Provide Security for Super Bowl LVI Game in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>