UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Effective Legislation Necessary For Protection Of Animals: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 09:58 PM

Effective legislation necessary for protection of animals: Minister

Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak on Thursday said that effective legislation was required for the protection and welfare of animals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak on Thursday said that effective legislation was required for the protection and welfare of animals.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with World Animal Day, he said that organizations related to the welfare of animals should give recommendations in this regard.

Sardar Hasnain Dreshak said that anti cruelty animals department was working in 17 districts of the province and the purpose of the department was to check cruelty against animals.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had special focus on Livestock department, adding that in rural areas many people's economic dependency was on animals.

He said that Livestock department was being harmonized on modern lines.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Punjab

Recent Stories

Chehlum of Karbala martyrs observed in Balochistan ..

3 minutes ago

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS) observed peacef ..

3 minutes ago

US Offers $5Mln Reward Venezuela National Over Inv ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses MQM's petition for re-cens ..

3 minutes ago

Few political families enslave country's entire op ..

7 minutes ago

Police arrest proclaimed offender

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.