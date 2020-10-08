Effective legislation necessary for protection of animals: Minister

Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak on Thursday said that effective legislation was required for the protection and welfare of animals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak on Thursday said that effective legislation was required for the protection and welfare of animals.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with World Animal Day, he said that organizations related to the welfare of animals should give recommendations in this regard.

Sardar Hasnain Dreshak said that anti cruelty animals department was working in 17 districts of the province and the purpose of the department was to check cruelty against animals.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had special focus on Livestock department, adding that in rural areas many people's economic dependency was on animals.

He said that Livestock department was being harmonized on modern lines.