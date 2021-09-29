Effective LG system strengthens democracy: President

(@fidahassanain)

President Dr. Arif Alvi says the provinces are responsible to establish an effective local government system under the constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2021) President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that an effective local government system ensures devolution of powers and strengthens democracy.

Addressing a National Conference on Future of Local Government in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said every political party has political spirit of contacting people and serving them.

The President said besides devolving powers at grassroots level, local government system also leads to distribution of resources, diffusion of power and authority, deconstruction of management and decentralization of administrative service.

He said under the constitution, provinces are responsible to establish an effective local government system.

'Effective local bodies system important to address problems'

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has stressed that an effective and sustainable local bodies system is important to address the problems of the people at grassroots level.

Addressing a National Conference on Future of Local Government, in Islamabad today (Wednesday), he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always been supportive of the local governments.

The Minister for Science and Technology said it is our endeavour to ensure free, fair and transparent elections by the use of Electronic Voting Machines.