UrduPoint.com

Effective LG System Strengthens Democracy: President

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 04:23 PM

Effective LG system strengthens democracy: President

President Dr. Arif Alvi says the provinces are responsible to establish an effective local government system under the constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2021) President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that an effective local government system ensures devolution of powers and strengthens democracy.

Addressing a National Conference on Future of Local Government in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said every political party has political spirit of contacting people and serving them.

The President said besides devolving powers at grassroots level, local government system also leads to distribution of resources, diffusion of power and authority, deconstruction of management and decentralization of administrative service.

He said under the constitution, provinces are responsible to establish an effective local government system.

'Effective local bodies system important to address problems'

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has stressed that an effective and sustainable local bodies system is important to address the problems of the people at grassroots level.

Addressing a National Conference on Future of Local Government, in Islamabad today (Wednesday), he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always been supportive of the local governments.

The Minister for Science and Technology said it is our endeavour to ensure free, fair and transparent elections by the use of Electronic Voting Machines.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Technology Democracy Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins fans’ hearts by singin ..

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins fans’ hearts by singing 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' in Manche ..

3 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Costa Ri ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Costa Rica

25 minutes ago
 SEHA adds Salma Children&#039;s Rehabilitation Hos ..

SEHA adds Salma Children&#039;s Rehabilitation Hospital to its network

40 minutes ago
 Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

21 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

21 minutes ago
 Three dacoits arrested in faisalabad

Three dacoits arrested in faisalabad

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.