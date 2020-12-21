Effective LG system to bring for growth of Balochistan: Saleh Bhootani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Local Government Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani on Monday said the provincial regime would bring an effective Local Government system to devolve powers to the lower level.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the Local Government Reforms Committee. The meeting was also attended by members of the committee including Mir Asadullah Baloch, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Ahmad Raza, Secretary Local Government. A briefing was given in this regard and according to the views of the members, amendments were made in them and the creation of an effective system was considered. Addressing the meeting, The Minister said the recommendations of government committee on the new Local Government Act have been finalized and the views of all stakeholders including the position leaders would be sought before the final approval of the act. It is proposed to give 30% share of development funds to local bodies, he said saying efforts are being made to bring such a local body system in the province which is the guarantor of economic and social development and prosperity at the basic level.

He said a centralized system should be introduced to devolve power to the lower level adding two tier system would be introduced in the cities to achieve the goals of sustainable development. He said that the proposal was under consideration while the formation of the Provincial Finance Commission was also very important so that funds could be disbursed to each area according to its needs. "We wanted to bring in a local government system by reducing the economic burden of the people, providing opportunities for basic economic development to home-based working women, and minimizing the role of middlemen," he said. He said in this regard, a proposal is under consideration to introduce a record management system for the employees of the Local Government Department while the legal defects in the old system will also be removed in the new local government system. He said that after finalizing the proposals of the Local Government Act, he would be taken into confidence by other stakeholders including the opposition leaders. After which the final act will be presented in the cabinet meeting for approval.