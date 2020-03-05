UrduPoint.com
Effective Measures Adopted To Control Corona Virus: Dr. Naeem

Effective measures adopted to control corona virus: Dr. Naeem

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Government has adopted all required measures to control corona virus as a result of which no positive case had so far been reported in any hospital of Hyderabad.

This was stated by focal person and In-Charge of COVID-19 isolation ward set up at LU hospital Hyderabad Dr. Naeem while talking to APP here on Thursday.

A 34-bed isolation ward had been set up in LU hospital to tackle any untoward situation arising from novel corona virus,Dr. Naeem told adding that apart from 34-bed ward, Trauma centre and Burn ward had been spared to use it as isolation wards if need arises.

He said that government had adopted precautionary measures after two cases of corona virus were reported in Pakistan in the month of February but situation was still under control due to concrete measures taken by the health authorities.

Dr. Naeem informed that patients having recent travel history had been given priority and special care and required tests were being conducted to check status of their medical condition but no positive case so far been detected.

He said media and religious clerics could play important role in raising awareness among general public so that corona virus could be averted. While contradicting the report about a patient who was reportedly fled away from hospital, Dr. Naeem said no patients from isolation ward had fled away.

Meanwhile, the Medical Superintendent LU hospital Hyderabad Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro said all preventive measures had been adopted to face any untoward situation with regard to corona virus.

Speaking in a private tv program, Dr. Kalhoro said a 7-bed isolation ward had been set up at LU hospital Jamshoro for the suspected cases but no patient had so far been admitted there.

All suspects were being referred to civil hospital Hyderabad for checkup where required tests were being conducted free of cost, the MS added.

