Effective Measures Adopted To Ensure Balanced Diet: ADP

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 02:12 AM

Effective measures adopted to ensure balanced diet: ADP

The government has made effective measures to ensure balanced and nutritious diet, build immunity, protect against illness and infection, and support recovery to country's people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ):The government has made effective measures to ensure balanced and nutritious diet, build immunity, protect against illness and infection, and support recovery to country's people.

According to the Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2020-21, healthy, balanced diets are key for boosting immunity and preventing non-communicable diseases that are risk factors for higher COVID-19 morbidity and mortality as nutrition is a precondition for human growth, development and prosperity.

Availability and access of nutritious food and adequate utilization are considered as one of the basic human rights. Investing in human and social capital formation is the most remunerative preposition in the short, medium and long run for sustainable development.

The state of hunger and malnutrition within a country is related to its level of development. Almost 149 million children under five years in the world are affected by stunting which means that the pace of progress is too slow to meet the 2030 SDGs target of halving the number of stunted children.

Similarly, overweight and obesity continued to be increased in all regions, particularly among school-age children and adults (SOFI 2019).

The State of World's Children 2019 shows that prevalence of stunting in Pakistan is comparatively high that is 38 percent while wasting and overweight is comparatively lower in the region Productivity losses to individuals are estimated at more than 10 percent of lifetime earnings which account to 2-3 percent annual loss in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in developing countries.

It's mainly due to impaired cognitive, physical growth and development and increased health cost which happened due to low nutrition investment. However, nutrition interventions are low cost prepositions with high benefit cost ratio(WB Report 2016).

The World Bank also warned that current COVID-19 pandemic will further negatively impact economy with deterioration in nutrition situation especially in South Asia.

