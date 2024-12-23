Open Menu

Effective Measures Afoot For Citizens’ Welfare Under ‘Awami Agenda’ Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Effective measures afoot for citizens’ welfare under ‘Awami Agenda’ programme

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Ladha Anis Rehman has said that solid measures would be taken to provide better services to people under the KP government’s Awami Agenda programme.

He expressed these views during a meeting with representatives of people at his office.

He said that such all out efforts would be made to extend relief to citizens and added that such meetings were held to listen to public grievances and address them immediately.

Anis Rehman issued directives to the relevant departments for the immediate resolution of the problems which were highlighted during the meeting.

He stated that the public could visit the office at any time to present their issues, which will be resolved on a priority basis.

APP/slm

